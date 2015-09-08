CEO of KazMunaiGas Exploration Production steps down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) JSC Abat Nurseitov tendered resignation citing transfer to another job, the company's press service reports.

The KMG EP Board of Directors will make the decision on the appointment of a new CEO in the immediate future. Chief Financial Officer Dastan Abdulgafarov will serve as interim CEO starting from September 8, 2015 until the election of a new CEO in due course.