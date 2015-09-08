EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:37, 08 September 2015 | GMT +6

    CEO of KazMunaiGas Exploration Production steps down

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) JSC Abat Nurseitov tendered resignation citing transfer to another job, the company's press service reports.

    The KMG EP Board of Directors will make the decision on the appointment of a new CEO in the immediate future. Chief Financial Officer Dastan Abdulgafarov will serve as interim CEO starting from September 8, 2015 until the election of a new CEO in due course.

    Tags:
    KazMunayGas Business, companies Business News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!