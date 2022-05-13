CEPA to increase UAE imports from India by $14.2 bln by 2030: ADDED Chairman

MUMBAI. KAZINFORM - Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has said that the UAE and India are exploring mutual business opportunities with an unwavering commitment to further build on bilateral economic and trade relations, WAM reports.

As part of his participation in the state delegation visiting India, Al Shorafa noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) - signed recently between the two nations - will guide the next phase of growth and development for both countries’ economies.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he added that India is one of Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s top trade partners, and with the CEPA covering 11 service sectors and over 110 sub-sectors, it is expected to boost trade benefits further, increasing the UAE imports from India by US$14.3 billion by 2030.

«India based businesses and regional markets will benefit from the resulting ripple effect, affirming the UAE’s leading reputation as a gateway to the Middle East and Africa,» ADDED Chairman stated.

In this regard, he commented, «We encourage Indian and UAE businesses to benefit from opportunities provided by the CEPA. In Abu Dhabi, we have nurtured a supportive business environment, advanced infrastructure, connectivity, and an entrepreneurial mindset to support investors growth and development plans. We launched various initiatives to facilitate trade and ensure ease of doing business by reducing costs and requirements, simplifying procedures, and enabling seamless integration of government services.

»Furthermore, we provide smart assistance to start-ups and entrepreneurs, as well as funding to strategic partners to support and upscale operations. As an example, Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s Innovation Programme provides incentives to innovative businesses within high-growth areas including Financial Services, Health Services & Biopharma Tourism, AgriTech, and ICT. We look forward to carrying forward the economic success stories between our two nations.«