Ceramic bricks production plant commissioned in N Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Today Ceramic bricks production plant has been commissioned in North Kazakhstan region within the second five-year plan of the state program of industrial-innovative development.

Governor of North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultan launched the plant's operation. Mr. Sultanov congratulated citizens of the region on the important event. The plant plans to produce up to 3.6 million bricks per year. In the future, it is planned to increase the production capacity to 6 million bricks per year.