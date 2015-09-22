Ceremony of handing over EXPO flag to Kazakhstan to be held in Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EXPO-2015, which is held in Milan, is nearing the conclusion. The official date of the end of the exhibition is October 31. The ceremony of handing over the EXPO flag to Kazakhstan will be held on the same day, deputy director of the department of marketing and promotion of "EXPO-2017" Aigul Mukei informed at the press conference dedicated to motor rally "Silk road" that arrives in Astana today.

The rally started in Shanghai on August 8. The route runs through 16 countries and Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Greece and Italy are among them. The rally finishes in Milan where the EXPO-2015 is held.

"I would like to note once again that the rally unites three cities that will host, host and hosted the exhibition. Shanghai hosted the EXPO in 2010. It was one of the most successful exhibitions in theb history of the EXPO," A. Mukei noted.