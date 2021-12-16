EN
    15:48, 16 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Ceremony of raising State flag of Kazakhstan takes place in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of raising the State flag of Kazakhstan took place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

    «Today, Kazakhstan marks the State holiday – the Day of Independence of Kazakhstan. To celebrate the solemn occasion the ceremony of raising the State flag of Kazakhstan took place within the ethno-memorial complex Atameken,» reads the official account of the TV and Radio Company of the Kazakh President.

    After the ceremony the national anthem of Kazakhstan was played.


