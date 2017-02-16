Cession of powers is relevant in light of Kazakhstan’s democratization – expert

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The state-of-the-nation address of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is always a strategic document, an action plan and vision of its future, believes president of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Eldar Gyunaidyn.

"The recent address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness" once again proves that. While reminding of previous achievements, the Head of State pointed to the necessity to fulfill Kazakhstan's existing potential," said Mr. Gyunaidyn.



In his words, Kazakhstan will undoubtedly join the club of the world's 30 most developed countries in the nearest future and the country navigates towards this goal confidently.



"Under the guidance of its wise leader, our brothers in Kazakhstan achieved a lot - high living standards, prosperity, sustainable economy and reputation of the country in the international arena," he stressed.



According to him, 2017 is a remarkable year since the President of Kazakhstan made a strategically important decision to cede some of his powers to the Government and Parliament of the country. This step is relevant in the light of ongoing process of Kazakhstan's democratization and will undoubtedly have a positive impact.



"We genuinely believe in Kazakhstan's success. The President's address will help make this success come true. A lot of plans and tasks are ahead. The address gives an idea of what the people should strive for under the guidance of their leader," Eldar Gyunaidyn said.