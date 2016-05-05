EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:45, 05 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Chaired by President sitting began in Akorda

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sitting chaired by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev began in the Akorda, Spokesperson of the President of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev informed via Facebook social network.

    "A sitting chaired by the President began in the Akorda. The participants will discuss the most relevant issues of the agenda.

    Heads of the Senate, Majilis, Prime Minster, head of the Presidential Executive Office, deputies and heads of some state bodies take part in the sitting," D. Abayev told.

