Chairman for Investment Committee of Kazakh Foreign Ministry appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - ​Bakyt Batyrshayev has been appointed as the Chairman for the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the ministry's press office informs.

Bakyt Batyrshayev was born in 1973. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He has been working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan since 1995. In different years, he worked in various positions in the Central office of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan and its overseas diplomatic missions, including the embassies of Kazakhstan in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

He also held positions of Director for the Department of Asia and Africa of the MFA of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.

Prior to his appointment, since in 2013, he served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and concurrently to the Kingdom of Bahrain - Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC.

He holds the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the II class.