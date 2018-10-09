Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office to visit Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahashukur Pashazade will pay a visit to Astana, Kazakhstan.

He will participate in the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held on October 10-11 under the patronage of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will deliver a speech at the congress and will also hold several meetings on the margins of the event.

Source: AzerTag