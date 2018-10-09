EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:45, 09 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office to visit Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahashukur Pashazade will pay a visit to Astana, Kazakhstan.

    He will participate in the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held on October 10-11 under the patronage of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will deliver a speech at the congress and will also hold several meetings on the margins of the event.

    Source: AzerTag 

    Tags:
    Religion Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!