Chairman of Committee for civil society affairs named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New chairman of the Committee for civil society affairs of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been appointed, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Aliya Galimova took up the post in accordance with the decree №17 of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society as of November 7, 2016.

Born in 1970 in Pavlodar, Ms Galimova is a graduate of the S. Kirov Kazakh State University.



She started her professional career as the lecturer at the Kazakh-German Technical Business College in 1992. Ms Galimova held the post of the lecturer of the Pavlodar State University for five years since 1995. After that she had a three-year stint at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University until 2003.



She worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2003-2010. In 2010, Ms Galimova was designated as deputy akim of Pavlodar region. In 2012, she became the executive secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Ms Galimova was appointed as advisor to the First Deputy of the Chairman of the Nur Otan Party in 2015. She is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 5th convocation.