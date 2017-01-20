EN
    11:04, 20 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Chairman of Financial Monitoring Committee at Finance Ministry named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anuar Dzhumadildayev has been designated as Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Committee of the Finance Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The ministry announced the news about Dzhumadildayev's appointment in its official Twitter account.

    Prior to the appointment he was the Chairman of the Financial Control Committee at the ministry.

    Born in 1965, he graduated from the Patrice Lumumba People's Friendship University in 1990 and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technological University in 2006.

    Throughout his professional career Mr. Dzhumadildayev held various managerial posts in West Kazakhstan region. He joined the Customs Committee of the Finance Ministry back in 2008 and stayed at the ministry ever since.

