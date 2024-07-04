Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan arrives in Astana for SCO summit

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Astana. The Kazakh Prime Minister, Olzhas Suleimenov, greeted the National Leader of the Turkmen people at the Astana Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is going to take part in the first meeting of the SCO plus format on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit under the motto "Strengthening multilateral dialogue - the pursuit of sustainable peace and development." Heads of observer state, honorary guests and representees of international organizations are set to attend it.

In 2023 the sales between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan reached 563 million US dollars that is 28% more as compared to 2022.

As earlier reported, the UN Secretary-General, Presidents of Russia, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, the The Prime Minister of Pakistan, acting President of Iran arrived in Astana to attend the SCO summit.

President of China arrived in Astana on July 2 for a state visit and to attend the 24th meeting of the Council of the SCO Heads of State.