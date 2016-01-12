EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 12 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Chairman of KASE Management Board Yeszhan Birtanov left his post

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Following a decision of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) Board of Directors, authorities of Chairman of KASE Management Board Yeszhan Birtanov were discontinued as of January 11, 2016, ahead of schedule, upon his request due to transfer to another appointment.

    Natalya Khoroshevskaya has been appointed the acting Chairman of Management Board.

    The composition of KASE's Board of Directors and Management Board is available on KASE website at https://www.kase.kz/en/kase_management.

    Tags:
    KASE Appointments, dismissals News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!