Chairman of Majilis receives UK Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Today, Chairman of Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin received British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Carolyn Browne.

According to the press service of the Majilis, having touched upon the political aspects of the current day, the sides highlighted the priorities of Kazakhstan's work in the UN Security Council and the importance of President Nazarbayev's political address " Kazakhstan Conceptual Vision: Facilitating Global Partnership for Building a Safe, Fair and Prosperous World" this respect.

Both sides also noted significance of President's initiative on redistribution of powers.

Ms. Browne highly praised the transformations which open new opportunities for dynamic development of Kazakhstan and congratulated Kazakhstan on the reform.

It was noted that in 2016 trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.2 bln. As one of the largest investors in Kazakh economy, the UK (from 2005 to September 2016) brought more than $12 bln in direct investments into the country's economy.

According to Mr. Nigmatullin, British Companies' Presence in Kazakhstan is very high, and the country is ‘interested in British capital involvement in implementation of industrial and innovative projects in Kazakhstan in the framework of the New Economic Policy and a large-scale Program of industrial and innovative development'.

In this regard, it was said that together with the City of London Kazakhstan is working on establishing the International Financial Center Astana, which will operate on the principles of English law, provide tax preferences and have an independent financial court.

The sides noted the particular importance of the upcoming EXPO 2017 for Future Energy in Astana. An Mr. Nigmatulin expressed confidence that the UK's pavilion will be very popular among Kazakhstanis and foreign guests.

Both politicians agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the joint efforts in the international arena, through regular consultations and coordination of actions in various international structures.

Mr. Nigmatulin and Ms. Browne stressed the role of Parliament the need to exchange experience in lawmaking, as well as the importance of joint efforts in finding responses to new challenges and threats.