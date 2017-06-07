EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 07 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Chairman of Medical Services Payment Committee appointed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Botagoz Zhakselekova has been appointed the Chairman of the Medical Services Payment Committee of the Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the ministerial decree, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

    Ms Zhakselekova is a graduate of the Kostanay State University and the University of Exeter with majors in Law and Public Administration.

    She held various posts at the Ministry of Justice in 2001-2013 and at the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget in 2013-2015. Prior to the appointment Ms Zhakselekova worked at SK-Pharmacy LLP.

     

     

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!