Chairman of Nur Otan Party receives Bauyrzhan Baibek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev received Bauyrzhan Baibek to hear a report on the preparations for the extended session of the Political Council of the Party, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Baibek informed Elbasy of the results of working trips to the regions of Kazakhstan and sessions of the Party’s branches at maslikhats dedicated to implementation of the pre-election program.

Baibek briefed the Chairman of the Nur Otan Party on the meetings held by the Party’s faction at Majilis with members of the Kazakh Government. He also talked about the implementation of the ‘Zhastar – Otanga’ program, holding of the ‘Jastar – Otanga!’ international forum and plans on organizing the international party forum with the participation of representatives of 15 countries.

Wrapping up the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an instruction to carry on the preparations for the extended session of the Party set to be held on November 23.