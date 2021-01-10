Chairman of People’s Party Konurov votes at parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan Aikyn Konurov has cast his vote in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The head of the party voted at the polling station number 113 situated at the school number 66 in Nur-Sultan city.

«This day is of paramount importance for the political life in the Republic of Kazakhstan – the elections to the Majilis and the Maslikhats are underway. I am convinced each and every one of us should vote and affect the decision making process in Kazakhstan, its political, economic, and social policy. This is the priority for our party. This is the priority for all parties,» Konurov told journalists at the polling station.

Aikyn Konurov was elected the Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan at the 15th extraordinary congress of the party. Earlier the party was called the Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan.