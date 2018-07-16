Chairman of Technical Regulation & Metrology Committee appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Order of the Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated July 16, 2018, Arman Shakkaliyev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Kazakh Ministry for Investment and Development, Kazinform cites the Ministry's press service.

Arman Shakkaliyev was born in 1977 in Balkhash, Karaganda region. He graduated from the Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economics University majoring in Standardization, Certification and Metrology, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University with a degree in Law, and the Buketov Karaganda State University with a degree in Economics.

He began his career as a legal adviser at the Agency for the Reorganization and Disposition of Enterprises of Astana city and Akmola region.

He held senior positions at the Kazakh Agency for state material reserves, the Committee for Work with Insolvent Debtors of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, and the country's Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning.

Shakkaliyev has been working in the sphere of technical regulation since 2004 when he became the Director of Kazakhstan Institute of Metrology RSE.

From June 2008 to April 2016, he headed the Kazakhstan Institute for Standardization and Certification Republican State Enterprise.

In April 2016, he was appointed as a Director of the Department of Technical Regulation and Accreditation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Arman Shakkaliyev is also a quality management system auditor, a corresponding member of the International Academy of Engineering.