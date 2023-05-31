EN
    Chairman of Transport Committee at Industry Ministry appointed

    None
    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Altai Ali was appointed the Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.

    Altai Ali was born in Zhambyl region on May 3, 1985. He is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogic University.

    He started his career as a bank manager in 2006. Between 2015 and 2018 he held a number of posts at the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    He continued his career in Shymkent where he worked for the city administration between 2018 and 2020.

    Prior to the recent appointment, he has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development since February 2021.


