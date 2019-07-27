Chairman of Water Resources Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev appointed Arman Turlubek as Chairman of the Committee for Water Resources, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.

Introducing him to the team, Magzum Mirzagaliyev said that, at the instruction of the Head of State, the Committee for Water Resources is faced with crucial strategic tasks, adding that much is to be done. The minister also stressed the importance of conducting activities as transparently as possible.

Between 1993 and 1999, Arman Turlubek headed a number of commercial entities in the city of Satpayev, Karaganda region.

He rose through the ranks from Secretary of Satpayev City Maslikhat (local representative body) in 1999-2000 to Head of Saryarka district of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) in 2016-2019.

Prior to the appointment, he served as Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan.