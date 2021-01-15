EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:49, 15 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Chairmen of Majilis committees appointed

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairmen of the committees of the Majilis were appointed at the plenary session of the Majilis of the VII convocation, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy of the Ak Zhol faction Yerlan Barlybayev is to head the agrarian committee.

    Kanat Musin is appointed the head of the legislation and judicial and legal reform committee.

    Aigul Kuspan is elected as the head of the international affairs, defense and security committee. Dzhamilya Nurmanbetova is designated as the chairwoman of the sociocultural development committee.

    Marat Kussainov is named as the head of the finance and budget committee.

    Albert Rau is to be in charge of economic reform and regional development committee.

    Alexander Milyutin, the deputy of People’s Party of Kazakhstan faction, is assigned the head of the ecology and nature management committee.


    Tags:
    Parliament
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!