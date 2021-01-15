Chairmen of Majilis committees appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairmen of the committees of the Majilis were appointed at the plenary session of the Majilis of the VII convocation, Kazinform reports.

Deputy of the Ak Zhol faction Yerlan Barlybayev is to head the agrarian committee.

Kanat Musin is appointed the head of the legislation and judicial and legal reform committee.

Aigul Kuspan is elected as the head of the international affairs, defense and security committee. Dzhamilya Nurmanbetova is designated as the chairwoman of the sociocultural development committee.

Marat Kussainov is named as the head of the finance and budget committee.

Albert Rau is to be in charge of economic reform and regional development committee.

Alexander Milyutin, the deputy of People’s Party of Kazakhstan faction, is assigned the head of the ecology and nature management committee.