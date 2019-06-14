EN
    Chairperson of Agency for Civil Service Affairs named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Anar Zhailganova has been designated as the Chairperson of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Ms Zhailganova was appointed in line with the presidential decree №16 as of June 14, 2019.

    Born in 1969 in Semipalatinsk, Ms Zhailganova served as the deputy of the Majilis - member of the Committee for legislation and court and legal reform.

    Yesterday the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption was split into two agencies - the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and the Anti-Corruption Agency.

