Chairperson of Information Committee relieved of the post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Lyazzat Suindik has been relieved of the post of Chairperson of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

Born in 1985 in Kostanay region, she is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz and the University of Sheffield.

In 2008-2014 Ms Suindik held various posts at the Ministry of Culture and Information.

She was the head of the online mass media department of the Communication, Informatization and Information Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2014-2016.

Suindik served as the Deputy Chairperson of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2016-2019.

Since May 2019 she has been working as the Chairperson of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.