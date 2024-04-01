Chairwoman of Kazakh Supreme Audit Chamber relieved of her duties

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to relieve Natalya Godunova of her duties as the chairwoman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.

Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in Uralsk is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agriculture Institute, Financial Academy under the Russian Government.

In 2006-2009 served as the advisor to the governor of Mangistau region, and in 2012-2013 held the post of advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2013-2015 acted as the deputy governor of Kyzylorda region.

In November 2022 was appointed the chairwoman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.