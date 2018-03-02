EN
    12:24, 02 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Challenger Punta del Este 2018: Popko beats López-Pérez, proceeds to semifinals

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko ( ATP 241) has reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Uruguayan Punta del Este, SPORTINFORM reports.

    In quarterfinals, Popko met with Spain's Enrique López-Pérez (ATP 202). Kazakhstani beat his opponent in two sets, 6-3, 6-4.

    In semifinals, Dmitry will face Guido Andreozzi from Argentina (ATP 245).

    In another semifinal match, Italy's Simone Bolelli will play against his compatriot Alessandro Giannessi.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
