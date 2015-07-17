Challenges and opportunities of Kazakhstan in changing geopolitical conditions discussed in Washington

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan jointly with the International Tax and Investment Center organized a seminar on the theme "Kazakhstan today: challenges and opportunities in changing geopolitical conditions" in the building of the Congress of the USA, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The event brought together more than 100 representatives of the Federal legislative branch of the USA, scientific and expert community of Washington on July 14.

The participants noted the leading positions of Kazakhstan in the region and international recognition of Kazakhstan's initiatives.

Congressman Rohrabacher noted geopolitical importance of Kazakhstan and its huge economic potential and he also highly praised the unique model of interethnic accord in Kazakhstan.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, in turn, told that holding of the EXPO-2017 in Astana demonstrated an active position of the country in the international arena. He also called on the Embassy of the US and citizens of America to take part in the exhibition. He also welcomed the upcoming accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO.

Executive Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Europe, Middle East & Africa Michael Lally noted in his speech the efforts of the President of Kazakhstan for country's joining the top 30 most developed economies of the world. He also noted the successfully held business forum in Astana this June that featured representatives of business communities from both countries. It will certainly help to expand the opportunities for cooperation in trade and diversification of the economy of Kazakhstan.