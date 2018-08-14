Chamber choir of Aktobe Philharmonic to give concert at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A tour performance of the Kazakh Chamber Choir of the Aktobe Regional Gaziza Zhubanova Philharmonic will be held at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. The concert Kutty Meken Aktobeden An Shashu will take place on August 19, Kazinform has learned from the theater's press service.

The Aktobe Regional Philharmonic was founded in September 1944, and in 1998, the Philharmonic society was named after an outstanding national composer, People's Artist of the USSR Gaziza Zhubanova. The Philharmonic society includes an orchestra of Kazakh folk instruments, variety symphony orchestra, chamber choir, dance and music ensembles, children's studio, as well as soloists. Artistic teams and soloists take part in many republican and international competitions and festivals, go on tours to the cities of Kazakhstan and abroad.

The Kazakh Chamber Choir of the Aktobe Regional Gaziza Zhubanova Philharmonic is one of the leading choirs in the republic. The collective's artistic journey began in 1991. Today the choir's repertoire includes more than 400 works. Along with folk songs and chamber works by Kazakh and foreign composers, the artists perform large-scale choral classical works, such as W.A. Mozart's Requiem, C. Orff's Carmina Burana, G. Sviridov's Pushkin's Garland and The Unuttered Miracle, M. Sagatov's Merekelik Cantata, to name but a few. Artistic Director and Conductor - Merbol Kuspanov, Choirmasters - Madi Abishev, Leila Kuschanova.

This evening, folk songs, masterpieces of national and foreign authors will be featured for the capital's audience.