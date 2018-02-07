Chamber music masterpieces set for Astana Opera stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world-renowned Gaziza Zhubanova String Quartet is set to give a сoncert dubbed Under the Banner of Chamber Music from The Kazakh Quartet Invites series on February 18, in the Chamber Hall of Astana Opera, the theater's press service reports.

On this special occasion, the quartet will be joined by a remarkable cellist, laureate of many international competitions Tair Karatayev.



The program of the evening will include String Quartet in C major by Joseph Haydn, String Quartet No. 3 by Béla Bartók, and String Quintet in C Major by Franz Schubert.

The Kazakh Quartet includes Aidar Toktaliyev (1st violin), Alexei Lebedev (2nd violin), Bekzat Sailaubaiuly (viola), and Yernar Myntayev (cello). Soloist - Tair Karatayev (cello).