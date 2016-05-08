Chamber Music Soiree. Classical piano trio with Eleonora Bekova

LONDON. KAZINFORM World-renowned pianist Eleonora Bekova makes her second appearance at Cadogan Hall this spring, supported by the famous Russian violin virtuoso Nikita Borisoglebsky and joined by cellist Sietse-Jan Weijenberg - the gem of the Philharmonia Orchestra of the Hague.

Together, they recreate timeless trio compositions starting with Joaquín Turina's Fantasia, a passionate Spanish composition whose tone is contrasted with Brahms' tender, romantic Piano Trio.

The concert culminates with the genius and raw emotion of Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2.

Source: www.kazembassy.org.uk