    10:55, 08 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Chamber Music Soiree. Classical piano trio with Eleonora Bekova

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM World-renowned pianist Eleonora Bekova makes her second appearance at Cadogan Hall this spring, supported by the famous Russian violin virtuoso Nikita Borisoglebsky and joined by cellist Sietse-Jan Weijenberg - the gem of the Philharmonia Orchestra of the Hague.

    Together, they recreate timeless trio compositions starting with Joaquín Turina's Fantasia, a passionate Spanish composition whose tone is contrasted with Brahms' tender, romantic Piano Trio.

    The concert culminates with the genius and raw emotion of Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2.

    More information is available here.

    Source: www.kazembassy.org.uk

    Culture Events News
