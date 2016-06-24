Chamber of private forensic experts to be established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A chamber of private forensic experts will be established in Kazakhstan.

Majilis deputy Svetlana Bychkova revealed the news at a roundtable themed "Development of private forensic examination" on Friday.



In her words, the chamber will be created in accordance with the norms of the new draft law "On judicial and forensic activity in the Republic of Kazakhstan".



The chamber will represent interests and protect rights of its members in governmental bodies and non-governmental organizations. It will help develop judicial and forensic activity in Kazakhstan.



The roundtable was organized by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Committee for legislation of the Majilis, the Nur Otan Party and the EU.