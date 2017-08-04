Champion weightlifter Podobedova gives birth to son

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakhstani athlete Svetlana Podobedova gave birth to a son, according to her post on Instagram.

"Today is the happiest day in my life!!!! My son Ruslan was born," the athlete shared her joy.

Svetlana Podobedova's friends and fans congratulated her on the occasion and wished her son to grow up strong and become an outstanding champion. In turn, the weightlifter thanked everyone 'for the congratulations and support'.

Kazakh weightlifter Svetlana Podobedova is the Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a two-time World Weightlifting Champion.