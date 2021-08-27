Champions League 2021-22 groups unveiled

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League season's groups were revealed after a draw on Thursday.

Istanbul hosted the top-tier tournament's group stage draw, Anadolu Agency reports.

UEFA said this season's group phase will kick off on Sept. 14.

In addition to the draw, the best players of the 2020-21 season were named.

The Group A's Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain and the Group F's Villarreal vs. Manchester United will be the interesting contests to watch.

Both fueled by Gulf investments, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are European football powerhouses.

They built robust teams in 2010s and went on to sign on stars but have never won the Champions League title they desire.

Group A will see the clash of these giants.

Manchester City played in the Champions League final in May. Paris Saint-Germain were finalists in 2020.

Meanwhile, Villarreal vs. Manchester United will also be one of the season's interesting clashes.

In May 2021, Spain's Villarreal beat the English club in a penalty shootout to win their first UEFA Europa League title.

Villarreal were not the favorites of that final.

So Manchester United, who are in the same group with Villarreal in the Champions League, are likely to look for revenge.

The 2021-22 Champions League groups are as follows:

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea (holders), Juventus, Zenit, Malmo

Besiktas to face Sporting, Dortmund, Ajax

Besiktas were the only Turkish team that entered the group phase draw.

The Black Eagles will take on Portugal's Sporting, German club Borussia Dortmund, and Dutch team Ajax Amsterdam in Group C.

