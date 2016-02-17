Champions League: Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspires PSG to victory over Chelsea

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Is this the year where Zlatan Ibrahimovic finally gets his hands on the Champions League trophy?

The enigmatic Swedish striker was on form once again Tuesday as he helped Paris Saint-Germain defeat Chelsea 2-1 in the first leg of its last 16 Champions League tie.

At 34, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the forward's future is yet to be decided. But a final crack at winning the Champions League looks a real possibility after this latest performance.

Ibrahimovic scored the opening goal of the contest, his 47th in the Champions League, with Edinson Cavani's late winner handing the French side the advantage.

Jon Obi Mikel's strike, just his sixth in over 350 games for Chelsea, means the tie is finely poised ahead of the return leg in London on March 9.

Friends reunited

This is the third year in succession that these two clubs have met in the knockout stages of the competition.

In 2014, it was Chelsea which prevailed on away goals after winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to wipe out a 3-1 defeat in the first leg.

Last season it was the French side which progressed, courtesy of a 2-2 draw in London after the first game had ended 1-1.

Throw in the fact that Ibrahimovic was sent off in that game and PSG came through courtesy of Thiago Silva's 114th minute equalizer, it's not difficult to see why this was such a highly anticipated clash.

Chelsea struggles

For Chelsea, winning the competition is the only hope it has of ensuring it plays Champions League football next season.

Chelsea, 12th in the Premier League, are 14 points off the final qualification spot with 12 games remaining.

Its dreadful start to the season, which came just months after it had won the domestic league title, ultimately led to Jose Mourinho losing his job as manager.

Now, under the guidance of Guus Hiddink, who enjoyed success during his previous tenure as interim manager, Chelsea are beginning to get back on track.

On Saturday it thrashed Newcastle 5-1 to stretch its unbeaten run to 12 games ahead of the trip to Paris.

PSG, with just one home defeat in its past 37 European games, is enjoying a hugely successful domestic season.

It sits top of the domestic league, unbeaten, and is 24 points clear of its nearer challenger.

See more at www.cnn.com