TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:21, 31 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Chances of hail high across Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only northern and eastern Kazakhstan will see occasional showers with thunderstorms, gusty wind, dust storms and patches of fog, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. 

    Wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Gusty wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.

    East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.

    Extreme heat will torment residents of Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, parts of Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

