Chances of precipitation high across Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high across Kazakhstan on Monday, April 16. Thunderstorm, dust storm and hail are forecast for some parts of the country. Fog and gusty wind will persist, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.



Black ice will be observed in some parts of North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions as well.



Thunderstorm is expected in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions. Also, Zhambyl region may see hail.



Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Kyzylorda region may be hit by dust storm.