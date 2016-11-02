EN
    09:40, 02 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Chances of precipitation high across Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, November 2. Chances of precipitation will be high in some areas, except for southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Kazhydromet predicts that fog, black ice and stiff wind are expected in some regions as well.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

    Fog will blanket Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

