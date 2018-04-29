Chances of precipitation high in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high across Kazakhstan, especially in the east, on Sunday, April 29. Only southern, southwestern and northwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather. Thunderstorm, fog and stiff wind will be observed in some parts of the country. Hail is forecast for the west, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kostanay and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog. East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions will see patches of fog as well.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach up to 22-25 mps in West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Atyrau region.



Thunderstorm may hit East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan region.