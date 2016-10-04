EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:32, 04 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Chances of precipitation high in N and E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in northern and eastern Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Meteorologists predict fog and wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps in most regions of Kazakhstan.

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Aktobe regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

    Dust storm is likely to hit Kyzylroda region.

    Mercury will drop to -6°C in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, and to +2°C - in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!