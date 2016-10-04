Chances of precipitation high in N and E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in northern and eastern Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Meteorologists predict fog and wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps in most regions of Kazakhstan.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Aktobe regions will be steeped in fog.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Dust storm is likely to hit Kyzylroda region.



Mercury will drop to -6°C in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, and to +2°C - in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.