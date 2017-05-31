Chances of precipitation low across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be low across Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet. However, inclement weather will persist in northwestern, northern and eastern parts of the country. Rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind and hail are expected there.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25-28 mps in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket Akmola region at night and early in the morning.



Hail may hit North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.



Cold snap is forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.