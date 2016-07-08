Chances of rain showers high in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of rain showers, bleak wind and hail will remain high in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, hail may hit Akmola, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket Pavlodar, Mangystau and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fervent hit will take hold of Atyrau, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.