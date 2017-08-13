Changeable weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind, hail, fog and dust storm are forecast for regions of Kazakhstan today, August 13. Only western, southwestern, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Kostanay regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions.



Dust storm is forecast to hit Kyzylorda region.



Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.



High fire hazard will persist in Almaty, Kyzylorda, and South Kazakhstan regions, and in some parts of Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.