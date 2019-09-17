Changeable weather in forecast for the day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Changeable weather is forecast for Tuesday, according to Kazhydromet.

Squall, wind of 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s is expected in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions on Tuesday. Fog will blanket the area during night and morning hours.

Dust storm will again hit Turkestan region.

Fog, wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions of the country.

High fire hazard persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, south-western part of Karaganda, south of Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and west of Atyrau regions.