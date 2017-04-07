EN
    12:00, 07 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Changes in Board of Directors of Subsidiary VTB Bank (Kazakhstan)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - VTB Bank (PJSC), the sole shareholder of Subsidiary VTB Bank (Kazakhstan), on April 3, 2017 made a decision to terminate the powers of a member of the Board of Directors Anna Shumeyko on her own initiative.

    Thus, the number of VTB Bank (Kazakhstan) Board of Directors' members has been reduced to seven people with a term of office until February 26, 2018. They are:

    1. Mikhail Oseyevsky

    2. Bairam Valiev

    3. Sergey Stepanov

    4. Ilnar Shaimardanov

    5. Kanat Dosmukametov (independent director)

    6. Dosym Kadyrbaev (independent director)

    7. Slava Sizova (independent director)

    Subsidiary Bank VTB (Kazakhstan) is a part of the VTB international financial group. It has a network of 35 branches offices.

     

     

