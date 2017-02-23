Changes made to KE Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Changes were made to the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Engineering.

According to the press service of the company, the Board of Directors of JSC NC Kazakhstan Engineering by its decision from February 15th early terminated powers of Deputy Chairman Kanat Sultanbekov and Chief of Staff Bergenev Adylgazy.

By the same decision Vadim Shakshakbaev was elected Deputy Chairman and Madina Mukusheva - managing director.

Thus, the board is comprised of five members:

Deputy Chairman of the Board - Yerlan Idrisov;

Deputy Chairman of the Board - Shakshakbaev Vadim;

Chairman of the Board - Mynsharipova Saya Naymanbayқyzy;

Managing Director - Satzhanov Kenzhebai;

Managing Director - Mukusheva Madina.