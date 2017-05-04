Changes to a number of Constitutional Laws presented before Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The draft Constitutional Law "On Amendments and Additions to Some Constitutional Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan" was presented before the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The draft Constitutional Law was developed under the President's legislative initiative and it is aimed at bringing certain constitutional laws in line with Constitutional amendments," said Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev, presenting the bill.

According to the minister, changes are introduced into 8 constitutional laws: "On Elections", "On Parliament and Status of Its Deputies", "On Republican Referendum", "On Government", "On President", "On Constitutional Council", "On First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation", "On Judicial System and Status of Judges".

"In the Constitutional Law "On President", President's powers are being brought into line with constitutional amendments. In particular, President will appoint members of the Government proposed by the Prime Minister after consultations with the Majilis of the Parliament. At the same time, in case MPs request dismissal of the Government member in accordance with the procedure established in the Constitution (Subitem 6, Article 57), the President shall relieve them of their duties," the Minister said.

He also added that the following legislative functions are being excluded from the "On President" Constitutional Law:

- issue decrees having the force of law;

- to declare draft laws urgent;

- entrust the Government to submit draft laws to the Majilis;

- repeal Government acts.

The Constitutional Law "On First President - Leader of the Nation" will be amended in terms of the name and clarification of the status of the First President of Kazakhstan as "Elbasy". The draft law provides for a number of other changes.