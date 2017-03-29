Changes to Board of Almaty Airport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty International Airport JSC informed about changes to the Board of Directors, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

The new Board of Directors was approved on March 17, 2017. The structure includes:

- Raushan Sagadiyeva, member of the Board, independent director, for one year.

- Dauren Yerdebay, member of the Board, for one year.

- Aibol Bekmukhabetov, member of the Board, for one year.

Earlier, the Board of Directors included Anvar Saidenov as an independent director.