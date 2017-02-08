10:26, 08 February 2017 | GMT +6
Changes to the Board of KazMunayGas
ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Company KazMunayGas has announced changes to the Board, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The company has published an excerpt from the Board meeting minutes on its website. The text reads: "Board of Directors decided to terminate the powers of Yerzhan Zhangaulov as a member of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas effective from 17 January 2017".
Members have also decided "to elect Ardak Mukushov a member of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas for a term specified for the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas".