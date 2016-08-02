Changing the Constitution - this is normal - Kyrgyz MP Bakirov

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM In the new Constitution of the country there will be specific problems in specific areas, member of the Kyrgyz Parliament Mirlan Bakirov told in an interview with Kabar Agency.

The question of amending the Constitution has been discussing in society at the moment very actively, he said. The bill to amend the Constitution was submitted for discussion by four factions. Changing the Constitution - this is normal. There will be questions on 4 directions. The first - the values of the state, the second - an increase in the role and functions of the executive branch, the third - the compliance with the state and the official language and the fourth - the judiciary. That is, the specific tasks in specific areas.



"The most supreme law in Kyrgyzstan should be the Constitution, and not international organizations. And article 41 of the Constitution contradicts this. In this case, some international organizations are higher than our Basic Law. I agree with the current amendments to increase the vertical of executive power.



Under the new bill, Prime Minister will have the authority to recruit his team or dismiss from office. It means stability, and it affects the economy and development of the state ," Bakirov said.



The MP denied that the president is going after his term to become a prime minister, he said this is just a rumor. There are always various rumors and this should be taken normally. "I am confident that Almazbek Atambayev is not going to become a prime minister or president after the end of his presidency," he said, Kazinform refers to Kabar.