‘Charities Act led to increased philanthropic investments’ – Aida Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – To promote philanthropic culture on a consistent base the Charities Act was adopted leading to a 4fold increase in philanthropic investments and a 3fold rise in people’s engagement in online philanthropic events, Aida Balayeva, Kazakh Information Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the information minister, the issue of stimulating both voluntary and philanthropic activities is on the agenda. Legislative work is ongoing to include volunteer hours in an employment history when enrolling in a university or collage as well as to insure volunteers.

She added that amendments detailing comprehensible and effective legal mechanisms are being worked out on the instructions given by the Kazakh President.