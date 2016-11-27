Charity auction in E Kazakhstan raises money for kids to attend EXPO 2017

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Chemistry and Biology in Ust-Kamenogorsk is raising money to send rural children from low-income families to the International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017" next year, Kazinform correspondent has learnt.

As part of the charity campaign titled "Moya mechta" (My dream) schoolchildren and their parents joined the good cause and arranged a fair where they sold handmade souvenirs and traditional dishes of Kazakh cuisine.



Teachers of the school also plan to join the charity campaign by organizing another fair on November 30. On December 2, the entire school will join forces for a charity auction where products made of ceramics, felt and wool as well as paintings will be available for purchase.



A special commission consisting of teachers, parents and schoolchildren will collect all the funds raised during each event.



According to Vice Principal of the school Gulshat Mukhtarkhanova, all participants were really excited and willing to help children from low-income families visit the EXPO event in Astana.



"The children will attend the grandiose event and see everything for themselves. We want to send to the exhibition as many children as possible," president of the school's self-government department Zhansaya Oralbekova said.



Lucky children will receive their tickets to the exhibition in Astana on December 10. The NIS in Ust-Kamenogorsk is planning to hold the Open Doors Day the same day.







